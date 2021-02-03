Left Menu

Kerala should continue to focus on labour, education, health care:Dr Amartya Sen

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:11 IST
Kerala should continue to focus on labour, education, health care:Dr Amartya Sen

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI)Nobel laureate Dr AmartyaSen on Wednesday said Kerala should continue its focus onlabour, education and health care sectors and that he was''veryoptimistic about Kerala looking to the future''.

He was speaking at the conclusion of athree-day globalvirtual conclave organised by the State Planning Board tochart Keralas future in a post-Covid scenario.

Prof Sen said a look at the successes and failures ofKerala would pin the focus on labour ''I would be personally very optimistic about Keralalooking to the future, he noted, citing not just its trackrecord, but unique historical reasons that contributed to thestates success.

He recalled that Keralas first government in 1957triggered animated discussions when the Communist regime sawmovements related to labour, anti-untouchability and educationas a major means of progress.

''Kerala was one of Indias three poorest economies whenthe state was incepted six-and-a-half decades ago.

In a couple of decades, the state not only moved awayfrom that position, but was competing for being one of the topthree in terms of per capita expenditure,'' he said.

The 'Kerala Looks Ahead' conclave gave a call onWednesday for continued social security and highlighted theneed for public discussion that relied heavily on humanity andreasoning,the release said.

''The 22 sessions on nine key sectors got an overwhelmingresponse from experts across the world,''Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan noted in the valedictory session.

He said KLA stimulated national and internationaldiscussion between scholars and experts in areas that werepart of the conference and many suggestions had emerged.

''There are issues of long-term and strategic interest tothe state and also recommendations regarding policies that canbe implemented in the short run.'' the government would study these suggestions, which havefrom all over the world, to look at ways they can beincorporated into policy,'' he said.

State Planning Board Vice Chairperson Prof V KRamachandran said Kerala ''is poised for a new leap into itseconomic future.

He said the conference succeeded in its efforts tolearn about the best practices and achievements all over theworld and their relevance to Kerala in a diversity of fields.

Dr Amit Prakash, Associate Professor, Centre for IT andPublic Policy, International Institute of InformationTechnology, Bangalore, Prof K J Joseph, Director of GulatiInstitute of Finance and Taxation were also part of theconclave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DRDO chief lauds govt after HAL bags contract to manufacture 83 LCA

The Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Defence Ministry for handing over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautic...

Officer who died after storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor

U.S. lawmakers, the Washington mayor and police officers filed beneath the soaring U.S. Capitol dome on Wednesday to pay tribute to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 storming of th...

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GamesStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past t...

G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021