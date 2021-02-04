JD Institute of Fashion Technology introduces Masters and New Bachelors Programmes

JD Institute of Fashion Technology has recently introduced new age uniquely designed Masters and Bachelors courses across its South Centers in collaboration with Singhania University and in affiliation with Bengaluru City University. The new offerings are an addition to the expanding portfolio of learning that includes 9 new programmes. These are designed to deliver learning experiences with determinate and meaningful outcomes to ensure high-value and effective experiences in the post-COVID-19 era.

Admissions to the new courses are now open for the incoming class of 2021-2022.

Programmes OfferedInorder to break barriers and open unparalleled opportunities, the introduction of new age courses by JD Institute of Fashion Technology will provide perspective and exposure to unique learning styles and adaptability and readiness to conquer unprecedented circumstances. The teaching methodologies will further create learning environments that will foster solution-based creative thinking in the realm of art, design, management and technology.

Up until very recently the institute provided Degrees, PG Diplomas, Advanced Diplomas and Diplomas as part of their courses. After the successful innings in undergraduate programmes, they have added Masters programs and cutting-edge degrees to their repertoire.

The new offerings for 2021 include:• MBA in Fashion Business and Event Management• MSc. in Fashion and Textile Design• MSc. in Fashion Design and Management• MSc. in Interior Design• MA in Fashion Communication• MA in User Experience and Interaction Design• BBA in Event Management• Bachelor of Visual Arts/B. Des. in Product Design• Bachelor of Visual Arts/B. Des. in Graphic DesignAdmission Process Admission to all the programmes offered at JD Institute of Fashion Technology is done on the basis of merit without entrance examination. For Masters programme, they can directly apply on the basis of the results obtained in their Bachelor's degree. Whereas admissions for Bachelors can be obtained on the basis of the Class 12 results. JD Institute application forms can be filled online as well as offline.

The new courses are currently open only for the following centers: Bangalore and Cochin. Students can apply online by visiting https://www.jdinstitute.edu.in/apply-online/ or can contact: +91-9901999903/04.

About JD Institute of Fashion Technology:Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 40+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success. Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry alongwith Art and Technology. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.

