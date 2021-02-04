NCC, NSS should create awareness about drug menace: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the National CadetCorps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) should includeawareness campaigns against drug addiction in theiractivities.

Chouhan met NCC and NSS cadets from Madhya Pradesh andChhattisgarh who took part in the Republic Day parade in NewDelhi last month at his residence.

''The growing drug addiction is harming the youth. TheNCC and NSS should include campaigns to raise awareness aboutdrug problem in their activities,'' he said.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar was alsopresent on the occasion, an official release said.

The NCC is the most powerful tool to inculcatepatriotism, honesty and discipline and it should be expandedin as many schools and colleges in the state as possible, thechief minister said.

Chouhan also praised NCC and NSS cadets for their workduring the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister congratulated NCC Senior UnderOfficer Yogesh Chaturvedi for getting selected as Best Cadetof the Year and felictated him with a medal and a cheque of Rs10,000.

He also feted 34 NCC cadets and 14 NSS volunteersincluding Bhopal's Mansi Teerthani and Ujjain's Mehran Zafri,recipients of the NSS 2018-19 award.

NCC's Major General Sanjay Sharma said some 1.5 lakhstudents -- 30 per cent of them girls -- across 400 schoolsand 900 colleges in Madhya Pradesh take part in the NCC'sactivities.

