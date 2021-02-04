Guj govt to set up Indian Institute of Skills in Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government issetting up an Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmedvillage in Gandhinagar district, a government release said onThursday.

The state Labour and Employment department is settingup the institute in collaboration with the Tata Group on anot-for-profit PPP model, the statement said.

A high-powered team from the Tata Group visitedGandhinagar on Thursday and gave a presentation to thegovernment officials, following which Vipul Mittra, additionalchief secretary, Labour and Employment Department, asked themto start the work as soon as possible, it was stated.

According to the release, the state government hasallotted around 20 acres of land for the institute at Nasmedvillage, which is 20 km away from Ahmedabad.

The institute will prepare skilled manpower in thefields of artificial intelligence, cyber security, additivemanufacturing, augmented reality, system integration, cloud-based application, simulation solutions, among other areas.

While the state government has provided land for theInstitute, the Tata Education Development Trust iscontributing the capital investment.

At least 5,000 students will pass out each year fromthe Institute, the release quoted Mitra as saying.

Apart from Gujarat, the Union government has alsoapproved IISs in Mumbai and Kanpur, the statement said.

