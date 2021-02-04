Left Menu

32 chargesheeted in misappropriation of scholarship fund for minority community students

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:13 IST
Assam Police on Thursdaysubmitted the chargesheet against 32 accused in themisappropriation of government fund for pre-matric scholarshipfor minority community students.

The CID submitted the 7836-page chargsheet in thecourt of Kamrup Metropolitan Chief Judicial Magistrate holdingthe accused responsible under various sections of the IPC andthe Information Technology Act. a police spokesperson said.

The case diary is 1880 pages long.

The chargesheet has been submitted in 86 days sincethe date of the first arrest made in the case, thespokesperson said.

The accused, who are currently in judicial custody,include four headmasters, two electronic data processors, twoassistant teachers, two presidents of school managementcommittees, eight owners of customer service points of banksand 14 middlemen.

The CID during investigation seized 65 objectsincluding 14 laptops, 13 mobile phones, two hard disks, oneCPU, one DVR and a finger print scanner along with documentsfrom several districts of the state.

Altogether 220 persons have been named as prosecutionwitness in the chargesheet, while the statement of tenwitnesses have been recorded by the Judicial Magistrate.

The case was registered on the basis of an FIR lodgedon August 28 last year by the director of Assam MinoritiesDevelopment Board Mahmood Hassan.

