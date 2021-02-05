Poland to reopen hotels, cinemas from mid-Feb - PM

Poland to reopen hotels, cinemas from mid-Feb - PMReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:48 IST
From mid-February, hotels will reopen in Poland as well as cinemas and theatres with half of the seats available, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
Morawiecki said restaurants and fitness clubs would remain closed.
