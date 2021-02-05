Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur to felicitate six luminaries for their contributions to society

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:50 IST
IIT Kharagpur will be conferringthe prestigious Honorary Degree, Doctor of Science (HonorisCausa), and Life Fellow awards to six personalities for theirexemplary contributions to the institute and society.

The awards will be conferred on the occasion of the66th convocation of the institute, a statement issued by IITKharagpur said on Friday.

The convocation would be held sometime in February.

The institute will felicitate Vinod Gupta,distinguished alumnus, philanthropist and US-basedentrepreneur, Swami Atmapriyananda Maharaj, a monk of theRamakrishna Order and former vice-chancellor, RamakrishnaMission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute(RKMVERI), Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India InstituteOf Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Dr ElattuvalapilSreedharan, former managing director of Delhi Metro RailCorporation (DMRC) with Honoris Causa, the statement said.

This award is given as per approval by the Presidentof the country on the recommendation of the institute.

The institute will also confer its Life Fellow awardon Ranbir Singh Gupta, renowned architect, distinguishedalumnus, US-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, and ProfMahan Mj (Swami Vidyanathananda), a monk of the RamakrishnaOrder and eminent mathematician and professor at the TataInstitute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai in acknowledgementof their contribution to academics, social service and publicwelfare.

Congratulating the awardees, IIT Kharagpur Director,Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari said, ''We are glad to confer theseawards and hope to felicitate these luminaries in person, onthe occasion of the 66th convocation of the Institute, to beheld later this month.

''They resonate with the mission statement of IITKharagpur, dedicated to the service of the nation, aimed toachieve a greater good for the country.'' PTI SUS SBNMM MM

