Left Menu

Tens of thousands sign Japanese petition against Games chief after sexist comments

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:02 IST
Tens of thousands sign Japanese petition against Games chief after sexist comments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists. Mori, 83, set off a storm on social media at home and abroad by saying women talked too much, in remarks made in a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee (JOC). He later retracted the comments and apologised but refused to resign.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday Mori's apology had settled the issue, but Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the games were facing a "major issue". Student activist Momoko Nojo, who leads a group called 'No Youth, No Japan', said she and other activists started the petition on Change.org to convey the public's anger to Mori.

By 1330 GMT on Friday, the petition had nearly 87,000 signatures. "The Olympics is an international event, and he is the top person representing Japan. It is not right for him to make such remarks, and for everyone to let it go by saying 'Oh well, he's a grandpa'. If there are people who say it is wrong, if they think it is wrong, we have to voice it," Nojo said.

The petition calls on the JOC to take action against Mori, although it stops short of calling for his removal. Nojo said the incident had angered many people in Japan and reflected wider societal problems. "This situation with Mori is not only his personal problem or an issue with the Olympics. It's also a problem within companies and top-down organization structures in Japanese society," she told Reuters.

"It is a problem when people cannot speak up when someone superior says something outdated. We want to take this opportunity to change that through our petition so that people can speak up more and our society will change for the better." Japan persistently trails its peers in promoting gender equality, ranking 121 out of 153 nations surveyed in the 2020 global gender gap report of the World Economic Forum.

The anger caused by Mori's comments was evident in some of the messages posted under the petition. "Please have a generational change," one signatory wrote. "Don't look down on women" and "President Mori should resign", other messages read. The Tokyo Games were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The diplomats were being declared persona non grata after they were alle...

Govt directs Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at key installations in national capital

Ahead of a planned chakka jam by agitating farmers in several parts of the country, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any January 26 Red Fort-li...

Red balloons festoon Myanmar streets for Suu Kyi

Red balloons are strung across some streets, red ribbons have been tied to houses, shop displays feature only red clothes and some people have simply hung red dresses outside their homes. Loyalists of Myanmars Aung San Suu Kyi are showing t...

China fumes over reports on atrocities against Uyghurs, retaliates after UK revokes license for CGTN

Retaliating to the United Kingdoms move to revoke the broadcasting license for China Global Television Network CGTN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that BBC has made some false reports on human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021