Left Menu

AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:24 IST
AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

The AAP has announced candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections to six seats which will be held on February 28.

The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement on Saturday.

All these leaders have done great work in their respective areas and the party selected them based on their performances, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, no serious AEFI: Health ministry

Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.Of the 56,3...

Blackbuck case appeal: Salman Khan skips appearance before sessions court

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday skipped his appearance before a sessions court here, hearing his appeal against his conviction in a blackbuck poaching case of 1998.The actor skipped his attendance after he was exempted by the court fr...

Soccer-Paris St Germain's Neymar doubtful for Marseille clash

Neymar is doubtful for Paris St Germains clash against Olympique de Marseille at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday due to gastroenteritis, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.PSG said in a statement that the condition of the Brazil forward, who m...

Andhra Pradesh reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 75 new COVID-19 cases, 133 discharges and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 8,88,350, and the number of discharged pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021