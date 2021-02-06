Left Menu

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:22 IST
President visiting Sri M s ashram in Madanapalle on Feb 7
Tirupati, Feb 6 (PTI): President Ram Nath Kovind is on five-hour-long visit to the Satsang Foundation ashram of Sri M, a spiritualist, in Madanapalle in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, a government official said.

Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor Biswabushan Harichandan would welcome the President at Madanapalle, 130 kms from here.

During his visit, the President would inaugurate a yoga sala and Bharat Yoga Vidya Kendra in the ashram of Sri M.

Then, Kovind would address yoga trainees and teachers there, the official said.

Before addressing a gathering online at the ashram, alongwith Sri M, Kovind would inaugurate a rangashala (recording studio) there, the official said.

Prior to leaving the ashram, Kovind would lay the foundation for a 38-bed Swasthya Hospital to be built for the benefit of the students, staff, family members, and Sugalitribal community from nearby villages.

Thereafter, he would arrive in Sodium, 70 km from here, and address the students and teachers of The Peepal Grove School where he would open an indoor badminton court.

Then, he would fly to Bengaluru and back to New Delhi, the official said.

