Left Menu

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:37 IST
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections
Both Congress and the AAP have declared their candidates for the by-elections, while the list of BJP candidates is yet to be announced. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday announced its candidates in five wards for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections scheduled to take place on February 28. Anil Kumar, president of Delhi Congress released the list of candidates which include Bal Kisan from Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri, Dharampal Maurya, Chauhan Bangar, Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad, Rohini-C and Memwati Barwala, and Mamta from Shalimar Bagh (North), a party statement said.

Two wards in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) -- Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C-- and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar -- will go for the bypolls.

Both Congress and the AAP have declared their candidates for the by-elections, while the list of BJP candidates is yet to be announced.

Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors contested assembly polls on AAP ticket in 2020 and became MLAs.

The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant after the death of Renu Jaju who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Kerala stage protests against agri laws

Farmers in Kerala onSaturday protested across the state demanding repeal of thefarm laws in solidarity with the ryots nationwide chakkajam.S Ramachandran Pillai, CPIM politburo member andvice president of All India Kisan Sabha AIKS, inaugur...

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Comm...

Ravi Shankar Prasad donates Rs 11 lakh for Ram Temple

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday contributed Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.Prasad handed over the cheque to Mohan Singh and Rajesh Pandey, representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021