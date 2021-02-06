Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announces candidates for municipal corporation by-electionsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:37 IST
The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday announced its candidates in five wards for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections scheduled to take place on February 28. Anil Kumar, president of Delhi Congress released the list of candidates which include Bal Kisan from Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri, Dharampal Maurya, Chauhan Bangar, Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad, Rohini-C and Memwati Barwala, and Mamta from Shalimar Bagh (North), a party statement said.
Two wards in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) -- Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C-- and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar -- will go for the bypolls.
Both Congress and the AAP have declared their candidates for the by-elections, while the list of BJP candidates is yet to be announced.
Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors contested assembly polls on AAP ticket in 2020 and became MLAs.
The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant after the death of Renu Jaju who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EDMC
- Rohini-C--
- Zubair Ahamad
- Shalimar
- Bal Kisan
- The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee
- Mamta
- Trilokpuri East
- NDMC
- Dharampal Maurya
- Anil Kumar
- Shalimar Bagh
- North Delhi Municipal Corporation
- East Delhi Municipal Corporation
- Delhi Congress
- Kalyanpuri
- Congress
- Renu Jaju
- Memwati Barwala
- Chauhan Bangar
ALSO READ
Biden's bold immigration overhaul may face a Republican wall in Congress
Biden's bold immigration overhaul may face a Republican wall in Congress
Congress Working Committee meeting underway; economy, farmers agitation on agenda
Congress central panel proposes party chief's poll, AICC session on May 29: Sources
Congress central poll panel proposes AICC session, party chief's election on May 29: Sources. PTI SKC DVDV