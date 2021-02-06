Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday announced its candidates in five wards for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections scheduled to take place on February 28. Anil Kumar, president of Delhi Congress released the list of candidates which include Bal Kisan from Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri, Dharampal Maurya, Chauhan Bangar, Chaudhary Zubair Ahamad, Rohini-C and Memwati Barwala, and Mamta from Shalimar Bagh (North), a party statement said.

Two wards in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) -- Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C-- and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) -- Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar -- will go for the bypolls.

Both Congress and the AAP have declared their candidates for the by-elections, while the list of BJP candidates is yet to be announced.

Four of the five wards fell vacant after sitting councillors contested assembly polls on AAP ticket in 2020 and became MLAs.

The Shalimar Bagh ward fell vacant after the death of Renu Jaju who had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2017.

