Edtech startup Newton School raises USD five million Series A round of financing

City-based ed-tech startup,Newton School, has raised USD five million Series A round offinancing, led by RTP Global.

The funding round saw participation from existinginvestors Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures andUnacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and HemeshSingh.

Flipkarts CEO Kalyan Krishnamoorthy, CREDs Kunal Shah,Freshworks Girish Mathrubootham, Udaans Sujeet Kumar andRazorpay founders Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar along with aslew of angels also participated in the round, it said in astatement.

The capital will be used for team expansion, scalingstudent intake and product development, it was stated.

