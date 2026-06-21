Spain swelters in first official heatwave of 2026

A severe heatwave hit Madrid, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to issue orange and red alerts across 14 Spanish regions and warn of sun exposure and wildfire risks.

Reuters | Tourists And Locals In Madrid Struggled To Cope With Temperatures Reaching Up To Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit On Sunday As The First Official Heatwave Of Set In | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:11 IST
Spain swelters in first official heatwave of 2026
  • Country:
  • Spain

Tourists and locals ​in Madrid struggled to cope ​with temperatures reaching up ‌to 40 ​degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday as the first official heatwave of 2026 set ‌in, and authorities warned of over-exposure to the sun and an increased risk of wildfires. Haily San Cesario, a 22-year-old engineer visiting Madrid's El ‌Rastro flea market from Miami said: "I'm dressed all in ‌white because it's so hot, and I'm carrying my little electric fan everywhere I go."

Aemet, the state-run weather forecaster, said 13 of Spain's 17 regions are ⁠on orange ​alert for ⁠heat on Sunday, while the Basque Country, in the northwest, is on red ⁠alert, the highest level. The heatwave will continue until Thursday. "The heat really ​is exhausting," said Madrid resident Ana Garces, a 49-year-old social ⁠educator also visiting the market. The head of SNCF, the French state-owned railway ⁠operator ​on Sunday, advised vulnerable people against taking the train during the heatwave, which on Saturday prompted a partial alcohol ban in ⁠France, nationwide warnings in Germany and the closure of a soccer fan ⁠zone ⁠in Spain.

The severe heat brought renewed concerns of its impact on people's health, particularly the elderly.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026