Tourists And Locals In Madrid Struggled To Cope With Temperatures Reaching Up To Degrees Celsius Degrees Fahrenheit On Sunday As The First Official Heatwave Of Set In

Tourists and locals ​in Madrid struggled to cope ​with temperatures reaching up ‌to 40 ​degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday as the first official heatwave of 2026 set ‌in, and authorities warned of over-exposure to the sun and an increased risk of wildfires. Haily San Cesario, a 22-year-old engineer visiting Madrid's El ‌Rastro flea market from Miami said: "I'm dressed all in ‌white because it's so hot, and I'm carrying my little electric fan everywhere I go."

Aemet, the state-run weather forecaster, said 13 of Spain's 17 regions are ⁠on orange ​alert for ⁠heat on Sunday, while the Basque Country, in the northwest, is on red ⁠alert, the highest level. The heatwave will continue until Thursday. "The heat really ​is exhausting," said Madrid resident Ana Garces, a 49-year-old social ⁠educator also visiting the market. The head of SNCF, the French state-owned railway ⁠operator ​on Sunday, advised vulnerable people against taking the train during the heatwave, which on Saturday prompted a partial alcohol ban in ⁠France, nationwide warnings in Germany and the closure of a soccer fan ⁠zone ⁠in Spain.

The severe heat brought renewed concerns of its impact on people's health, particularly the elderly.