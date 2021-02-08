Guj teacher held for raping teen Class XI student

A school teacher was arrested from Gujarat's Valsad town for allegedly raping a 17-year-old class XI student on the promise of marriage, Navsari police said on Monday.

Statistics teacher Mayur Rana (27) raped the teen girl, a student of a school in Bilimora in Navsari, on several occasions, an official said.

''He cheated this girl and was set to marry another woman from here later this week. Valsad police held him from his home on Saturday and handed him over to us. He has been charged with rape and kidnapping under IPC and POCSOprovisions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)