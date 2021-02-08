Left Menu

Guj teacher held for raping teen Class XI student

Statistics teacher Mayur Rana 27 raped the teengirl, a student of a school in Bilimora in Navsari, on severaloccasions, an official said.He cheated this girl and was set to marry anotherwoman from here later this week.

Guj teacher held for raping teen Class XI student
A school teacher was arrested from Gujarat's Valsad town for allegedly raping a 17-year-old class XI student on the promise of marriage, Navsari police said on Monday.

Statistics teacher Mayur Rana (27) raped the teen girl, a student of a school in Bilimora in Navsari, on several occasions, an official said.

''He cheated this girl and was set to marry another woman from here later this week. Valsad police held him from his home on Saturday and handed him over to us. He has been charged with rape and kidnapping under IPC and POCSOprovisions,'' he said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

