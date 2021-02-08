Left Menu

No child deprived of online education during pandemic: Javadekar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:56 IST
No child deprived of online education during pandemic: Javadekar

No child was deprived of online education during the pandemic as the government had taken several steps in that direction, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to queries during the Question Hour, he said that in providing online eduction, India has surpassed many countries. Right from age 5 to university education, practically everything became online, he said.

Under-privileged children were provided access to mohalla schools, he said adding now there are 34 educational channels -- 22 for higher education and 12 for school education.

''So in India, despite the pandemic, nobody was deprived of education and online education,'' he said.

When asked whether the government is going to re-start schools anytime soon, the minister said many states have taken initiative and started schools.

''The education reached everywhere, practically there is no gap now,'' he said, adding people who did not have even access to TV, they were provided access to mohalla schools.

On the outlay for digital education in the Budget, he said it was an evolving budget, ''therefore no fixed amount was given.'' But over Rs 600 crore have been incurred as expenditure on digital education from the government's side, he said.

''I can assure that there will no dearth of money for this initiative of Modi- government.'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Snowstorm freezes Germany's virus-defying construction sector

A snowstorm has forced many construction sites in Germany to shut, an industry group said on Monday, crippling a sector that has been providing vital impetus during the coronavirus pandemic to an economy that shrank 5 last year.As in most o...

'Untouchability' wall: Panel seeks action taken report

Coimbatore, Feb 8 PTI The National Commission forScheduled Caste has sought an action taken report ATR onthe demolition of an untouchability wall at Nadur in thedistrict.Also, the Commission sought action against the personfor raising the w...

No proposal for JNU name change: Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday.BJP general secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivek...

91 lakh guarantees issued till Jan 25 under ECLG scheme: Gadkari

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee ECLG Scheme, around 91 lakh guarantees have been issued till January 25 this year.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said during the current financi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021