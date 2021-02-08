Left Menu

Delhi: Focus, discipline, hardwork are mantras of success, senior IPS officer tells students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:57 IST
Delhi: Focus, discipline, hardwork are mantras of success, senior IPS officer tells students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Focus, discipline, hardwork and perseverance are the mantras of success, senior IPS officer Ingit Pratap Singh told students of schools here during an interaction on Monday.

The interaction was part of a Delhi government programme under which Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants in schools in the city get a chance to interact with young Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers every month.

Officers share their experiences, strategies and insights to help students prepare and develop a better understanding of the UPSC exam.

''Each time you fail, you have to keep working. You cannot give up. If one door is closed, knock on the other. There are four mantras for success which everyone should follow - focus, discipline, hardwork and perseverance,'' said Singh, who is the Deputy Commissioner Police for South West, during the second session of the second edition of the interaction series.

Seventy-five students from Classes 9-12 attended the interaction in person while more than 10,000 students participated in it on YouTube.

Singh shared his career journey during which he joined the armed forces and had to leave it thrice due to medical conditions, to finally becoming an IPS officer.

He stressed on the importance of choosing subjects one is interested in and being as passionate about the preparation as one is about cracking the exam.

''One should not have superficial knowledge; having in-depth knowledge is of utmost importance,'' Singh said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the interaction at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Rouse Avenue and exhorted students to follow their dream with passion.

''One should not study for just marks, one should study to learn. That way, study never seems like a burden. Along with knowledge and skills, one should be passionate about their dreams,'' Sisodia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.According to an official statement, 22,200health...

As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread scepticism over safety

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a COVID-19 shot - he doesnt believe it will be safe or effective. South Africas decision on Su...

Commercial on farmers’ protest played in California during Super Bowl

A 40-second commercial on the farmers protest in India was played in California during this years Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America.The commercial begins with a quote of civil rights ic...

Sterling steadies above $1.37; speculators' net long position increases

The pound had a quiet start to the week, overall flat on the day against the dollar and euro, but analysts remained bullish on its outlook and the latest positioning data showed the speculative long position on the British currency had incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021