Govt officials to undergo toxicology tests in drug-affected districts of Arunachal

Amid reports of drug abuse bymany government officials, the Arunachal Pradeshadministration has decided to conduct toxicology tests onofficials suspected to be addicted to drugs in the worst-affected districts of the state, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumarhas said.

The administration will also keep a close tab onofficials suspected to be involved in drug trafficking.

Kumar said strong action will be initiated againstofficials found involved in any drug-related activity.

A toxicology test is conducted to determine traces ofdrugs in a person.

The chief secretary, during a State Level TechnicalExpert Committee (SLTEC) meeting on Monday, said that thedistricts of Namsai, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Upper Siang, Anjaw,Changlang, Tirap and West Kameng are among the 272 worstdrug-affected districts of the country.

''Destruction of opium or cannabis cultivation is notenough to curb the menace. Students in secondary and seniorsecondary schools have to be educated about drug abuse and itis imperative to involve women and panchayat members in thefight against drugs,'' he said.

The students have to be taught about drug abusethrough standard activities under the guidance of trainedteachers, Kumar said.

Activities by women and panchayat members are apreferred intervention in terms of sensitive handling of thematters. Hence, their involvement for behavioural change isnecessary for good influence on the ground level, he said.

''They should be trained to undertake public educationon drug menace to create mass awareness. Proper sensitisationand orientation for undertaking kiwi, large cardamom andginger as alternative cash crops should be taken up,'' Kumarsaid.

The SLTEC has recommended that experts be engaged fora study on the situational analysis of substance abuse in thestate and its management under the guidance of the NationalInstitute of Social Defence.

It also recommended a comprehensive baseline study onsubstance abuse, HIV and sex workers.

