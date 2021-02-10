Haryana assembly budget session to begin from March 5

The budget session of Haryana Assembly will start here from March 5.

The decision to commence the budget session of Haryana assembly from March 5 was taken by a state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The session will start at 2 pm on March 5, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)