Haryana assembly budget session to begin from March 5

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:13 IST
The budget session of Haryana Assembly will start here from March 5.

The decision to commence the budget session of Haryana assembly from March 5 was taken by a state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday, an official statement said.

The session will start at 2 pm on March 5, it added.

