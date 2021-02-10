Left Menu

AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

Most of the posts of the principals are vacant and we will fight to fill these posts. In 2007, OBC reservation was implemented in Delhi University, but it stopped filling these posts after 2014, Suman said.We work to fill these posts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:55 IST
AAP teacher association to fight DU polls

The Aam Aadmi Party teachers' organisation will fight the Delhi University's executive and academic councils elections, a party leader said on Wednesday.

AAP MP Sushil Gupta said just the way the Kejriwal government had made ''significant improvements'' inside government schools, the party wanted to make similar qualitative changes in Delhi University.

Gupta said Narendra Kumar Pandey has been nominated as the candidate of the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) for the executive council and Sunil Kumar as the academic council candidate for the elections to be held on Friday.

Addressing the media, DTA incharge Hansraj Suman said the BJP-led central government had been saying for the past five years that they would regularise ad-hoc teachers.

''But nothing has been done.... When our members will be elected in the executive council, our first priority will be given the same kinds of benefits to the ad-hoc teachers like the permanent teachers,'' he said.

The Delhi University has more than 6,000 teachers and 40 per cent of them are women who are between the age of 30-50 years and are teaching in the university for the last 15-20 years, according to the professor.

''We will also ensure that there should be a quota for the children of ad-hoc teachers in the admission,'' he said.

A committee was formed by a parliamentary committee and it suggested that the SC, ST and OBC be given reservation since 1997, but the Delhi University has never accepted and implemented this decision, he said.

It has also asked for reservation in the posts of professor and principal, he said. ''Most of the posts of the principals are vacant and we will fight to fill these posts.'' In 2007, OBC reservation was implemented in Delhi University, but it stopped filling these posts after 2014, Suman said.

''We work to fill these posts. The central government had given 10 per cent reservation for the EWS in 2019, but the Delhi University has only given EWS posts in some of the departments. No college under the Delhi University has filled EWS posts till today,'' he said.

''There are around 700 disabled teachers in Delhi University. But it's unfortunate that only six-seven colleges under Delhi University have special toilets and the facilities for people with disabilities,'' Suman said. PTI UZMHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JDS will not field candidates in upcoming by-polls in Karnataka, says HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that Janata Dal Secular will not field candidates for the bye-elections for the states Belgavi Lok Sabha seat and assembly constituencies of Maski, Sindagi and Basava Kalyan. The by-poll...

Fire breaks out in some houses in Shima due to gas leak

A fire broke out in some houses along a hillside in Shimla on Wednesday.Locals allege that the fire broke out due to gas leakage.More details are awaited. ANIAlso Read Himachal Tourist hotspots including Shimla, Manali receive fresh snowfal...

COVID-19 vaccinations will be like regular flu jabs for vulnerable -PM Johnson

Britons should regard COVID-19 vaccinations like a flu shot that the vulnerable will have on a regular basis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. I certainly think we need to be getting ready for a world in which we do have boos...

Had no bad intentions, went to Red Fort as everyone was going there: Deep Sidhu tells police

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, has told police that he had no bad intentions and went to the historic monument as everybody was going there, officials said on Wednesday.The Delh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021