Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala

The International Conferenceon Gender Equality (ICGE)got underway here on Thursday withKerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development MinisterK K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote socialentrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalisedsections.

Inaugurating the second edition of ICGE, Shailaja saidthe South Asias first Gender Park set up in the state willextend total support to enterprises of women and transgenderpersons, which is a major component of the SustainableDevelopment Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised bythe Department of Women and Child Development, Government ofKerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.

''It is important to promote social entrepreneurship tohelp women and transgender persons to come up and enjoy equalstatus.

They are often victims of gender discrimination anddenied opportunities.

There are many sectors that await women and transgenderpersons to enter and make their strong presence felt. Thegender park will extend all support to them,'' Shailaja said.

The state government is committed to ensuring equalopportunities to them in all spheres including education,skill development and entrepreneurship.

It is with this objective that the gender park has set upa dedicated study centre in association with UN Women.

This centre will study issues concerning women andtransgender persons from India, Bhutan, Maldives and SriLanka, she noted.

An International Women's Trade Centre is also being setup in the park for better marketing of products of womenenterprises from these countries.

The Gender Park CEO Dr PTM Sunish said gender equalityshould be included in the syllabus of educational institutionsto create greater awareness about that.

The conventional approach of the society towards womenand transgender persons should change.

The Gender Park will make tireless efforts to achievegender equality in all spheres, he said.

Making a strong case for cultural empowerment of women,former Rajya Sabha Member Brinda Karat said it is high timethat the society discarded the traditional culturalyardsticks.

The centres of power always try to halt the upsurge ofwomen when they make each step forward, and it is important tofollow the Kerala model in breaking the caste barriers, shesaid.

Kerala State Planning Board Member Dr Mridul Eapen, whois also a member of The Gender Parks Advisory Council,Jonatan Klum Stelander, Second Secretary, Swedish Embassy,Barbara Langley, Director, Centre for Womens EconomicEmpowerment, US, Thoyyib Mohamed, MD Visit Maldives, were alsopresent.

The high-profile conclave, which has Gender inSustainable Entrepreneurship and Social Business: TheMediating Role of Empowerment is being attended bypolicymakers, academics, professionals and domain experts fromacross the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)