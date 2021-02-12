Left Menu

Traffic Police, DSLSA to organise 'Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat' for smooth settlement of challans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: PxHere

The Traffic Police is coordination with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority will organise 'Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat' at all district court complexes of the national capital for smooth settlement of traffic challans, officials said on Friday.

The ''Ghar Ghar Lok Adalat'' will be held at district court complexes of Tis Hazari, Saket, Karkardooma, Patiala House, Rohini and Dwarka on Sunday from 10 am to 3.30 pm, police said.

The Authority has taken such an initiative for the first time, they said.

In addition to the court complexes, 33 other locations, including community centres and school premises, have also been added to the list of venues to carry out smooth settlement of traffic challans, police added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said the Authority in coordination with the Traffic Police is organising 'ghar ghar lok adalat' for amicable settlement of traffic challans in all District Court Complexes in Delhi in addition to 33 other locations on Sunday.

