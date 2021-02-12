Left Menu

41 complaints of torture, violence & sexual exploitation in child care homes received in 3 yrs: WCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:57 IST
41 complaints of torture, violence & sexual exploitation in child care homes received in 3 yrs: WCD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 41 complaints of torture, violence and sexual exploitation in child care homes have been received by the NCPCR in the last three years, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said the ministry has asked states/union territories to ensure regular monitoring and supervision of child care institutions at the level of district magistrates/deputy commissioners.

''An advisory has also been issued to states/UTs recommending action to be taken incase of disruption to the life of children incase of any untoward incidence of abuse in child care institutions,'' she said.

According to data given by her, 41 complaints of torture, violence and sexual exploitation in child care homes have been received by the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the last three years.

In 2017-18, a total of six such complaints were received, while 26 complaints were received in 2018-19 and nine complaints in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak sees 'signs of resilience' as UK economy suffers biggest drop since 1709

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday pointed to signs of resilience and indicated further support measures in his Budget statement next month as latest statistics showed the British economy suffered its biggest decline in mo...

COVID: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

Severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has appealed to the Centre to revise the safety protocols to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall.After being closed for over ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Kohlis India seek redemption on rank turner Axar, Hardik in fray By...

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021