41 complaints of torture, violence & sexual exploitation in child care homes received in 3 yrs: WCD

A total of 41 complaints of torture, violence and sexual exploitation in child care homes have been received by the NCPCR in the last three years, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said the ministry has asked states/union territories to ensure regular monitoring and supervision of child care institutions at the level of district magistrates/deputy commissioners.

''An advisory has also been issued to states/UTs recommending action to be taken incase of disruption to the life of children incase of any untoward incidence of abuse in child care institutions,'' she said.

According to data given by her, 41 complaints of torture, violence and sexual exploitation in child care homes have been received by the apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the last three years.

In 2017-18, a total of six such complaints were received, while 26 complaints were received in 2018-19 and nine complaints in 2019-20.

