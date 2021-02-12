Left Menu

Delhi Police sub-inspector ends life on way to hospital in ambulance

According to the police, Singh called the CATS ambulance from his residence and was taken to the DDU hospital but doctors refused to admit him there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:30 IST
Delhi Police sub-inspector ends life on way to hospital in ambulance

A 39-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector ended his life while he was being taken to a hospital in an ambulance, officials said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh. He was posted in southeast district lines and was mentally unsound, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''An information was received that Singh has ended his life by hanging himself with a piece of cloth in a CATS ambulance which was taking him to a hospital for admission from his house.'' He had been on leave for five days and was marked absent on Friday morning at District Line, he said. According to the police, Singh called the CATS ambulance from his residence and was taken to the DDU hospital but doctors refused to admit him there. Thereafter, another CATS ambulance took him to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) hospital but due to absence of an attendant, doctors refused to admit him here too, police said. Thereafter, the same ambulance took him to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where doctors asked the ambulance in-charge to get a slip prepared for the medicolegal cases (MLC). During that time, Singh became aggressive and started running around in the hospital premises. When he insisted on going to IHBAS again, the ambulance in-charge tried to pacify him, a senior police officer said.

However, finally when they were heading towards IHBAS again, Singh ended his life inside the CATS ambulance by hanging himself with the help of the curtains and spring wire while the vehicle was still inside the premises of Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, the officer said.

Police said an enquiry is being conducted and legal action will be taken accordingly. Singh, a native of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, was residing in Dwarka with his family. He is survived by his wife and a daughter and his parents reside at his native village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak sees 'signs of resilience' as UK economy suffers biggest drop since 1709

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday pointed to signs of resilience and indicated further support measures in his Budget statement next month as latest statistics showed the British economy suffered its biggest decline in mo...

COVID: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

Severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has appealed to the Centre to revise the safety protocols to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall.After being closed for over ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Kohlis India seek redemption on rank turner Axar, Hardik in fray By...

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021