Delhi Police sub-inspector ends life on way to hospital in ambulance

A 39-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector ended his life while he was being taken to a hospital in an ambulance, officials said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh. He was posted in southeast district lines and was mentally unsound, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''An information was received that Singh has ended his life by hanging himself with a piece of cloth in a CATS ambulance which was taking him to a hospital for admission from his house.'' He had been on leave for five days and was marked absent on Friday morning at District Line, he said. According to the police, Singh called the CATS ambulance from his residence and was taken to the DDU hospital but doctors refused to admit him there. Thereafter, another CATS ambulance took him to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) hospital but due to absence of an attendant, doctors refused to admit him here too, police said. Thereafter, the same ambulance took him to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where doctors asked the ambulance in-charge to get a slip prepared for the medicolegal cases (MLC). During that time, Singh became aggressive and started running around in the hospital premises. When he insisted on going to IHBAS again, the ambulance in-charge tried to pacify him, a senior police officer said.

However, finally when they were heading towards IHBAS again, Singh ended his life inside the CATS ambulance by hanging himself with the help of the curtains and spring wire while the vehicle was still inside the premises of Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, the officer said.

Police said an enquiry is being conducted and legal action will be taken accordingly. Singh, a native of Mahendragarh district in Haryana, was residing in Dwarka with his family. He is survived by his wife and a daughter and his parents reside at his native village.

