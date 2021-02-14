Left Menu

DU student booked for injecting saline solution injections to children to boost their memory

Sandeep, a second-year-BA student of DU, is a resident of Mandawali in east Delhi, they said.He told the police that he got the idea to administer injections to students to boost their memory after watching a video on YouTube, officials said.

The police have booked a Delhi University student who was allegedly caught injecting saline solution to a group of children to whom he gave free tuition to ''boost their memory'', officials said on Sunday. Sandeep, a second-year-BA student of DU, is a resident of Mandawali in east Delhi, they said.

He told the police that he got the idea to administer injections to students to boost their memory after watching a video on YouTube, officials said. The students who were administered the injections by Sandeep are fine, an official said, adding that the accused is presently being questioned and has not been formally arrested yet. The matter came to light on Saturday when the police received a call from a man who claimed that Sandeep was administering injections to children. Sandeep told the police team, which reached the spot, that he gave free tuition to students of class 6 to 9.

He told the police that on YouTube, he saw a video which showed that the memory of children improves if normal saline solution is administered to them, said a senior police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said an FIR has been registered under section 336 (Act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

