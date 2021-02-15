Left Menu

Assam springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:32 IST
Assam springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday asserted that Assam is the springboard of India's Act East Policy and its all-round development is central to the success of the policy.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply committed to the development of Assam, and Japan International CooperationAgency (JICA)-aided projects in the state are examples of how international policies and partnerships can contribute to the development of states.

The minister, accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki, was here to review JICA-assisted projects in Assam.

In order to bring in more investments to the region and to make the Act East Policy a success, there was a need to create an enabling environment by ensuring better connectivity, Jaishankar said.

Asked about the impact of political developments in neighbouring Myanmar, which is an important component of the Act East Policy, he said, ''These are early days and hopefully development projects will not be affected''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha health and education dept must get 7 pc funds: Minister

The state government should a llot at least 7 per cent of its funds to the health and medical department in the upcoming budget, its minister Amit Deshmukh said in Aurangabad on Monday.He told reporters that this demand had been conveyed to...

UK's chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl

Larry the cat, a four-legged inhabitant of Londons 10 Downing St., is marking a decade as Britains mouse-catcher in chief on Monday.The tabby cat was recruited by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling ...

Production of geospatial data massive step for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that the liberalising of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The reform will benefit the countrys f...

Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka? Surrender BPL cards or face action

The Karnataka government on Mondayasked people possessing Below Poverty Line BPL ration cards,despite being ineligible on account of owning either a twowheeeler, TV, fridge or over five acres of land, to surrenderthem before March 31 or fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021