Left Menu

AAP calls Disha's arrest 'extrajudicial abduction', demands her immediate release

The AAP on Monday demanded immediate release of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, calling it an extrajudicial abduction.Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the party condemns Ravis arrest.The BJP government has imposed a state of emergency in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 16:28 IST
AAP calls Disha's arrest 'extrajudicial abduction', demands her immediate release
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Monday demanded immediate release of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, calling it an ''extrajudicial abduction''.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the party condemns Ravi's arrest.

''The BJP government has imposed a state of emergency in the country. The youth have been speaking strongly, but the BJP does not like the youth, that's why the 21-year-old youth activist has been arrested,'' he said.

Chadha said the ''huge'' BJP government, with 300 MPs, is so afraid of the youth activist that they sent Delhi Police to arrest her.

''The BJP government is allergic to the youth of the country. The arrest of Ravi shows this. Her arrest was an extrajudicial abduction,'' he said.

''The BJP has put the country under an undeclared emergency. We demand that Ravi must be immediately released,'' Chadha said.

He further called upon the youth of the country to unite and raise their voice against the injustices happening in the nation.

Ravi was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg a toolkit related to farmer's protest against the Centre's three new agriculture laws, police said.

The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was an editor of the ''toolkit Google doc'' and ''key conspirator'' in the document's formulation and dissemination.

A graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration, Ravi is also one of the founding members of a group named ''Fridays For Future India'', police added. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu for their alleged involvement in preparing the document. They have also been alleged to be in direct touch with ''pro-Khalistani elements''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five more arrested in UP advocate suicide case

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the death of an advocate who allegedly shot himself after being harassed by a group of people who tried to extort Rs 60 lakh from him, police said on Monday.Seven people have been arres...

Maha: 15 killed, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon

Fifteen people were killed andfive others injured after a truck carrying labourersoverturned and fell into a roadside pit in MaharashtrasJalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.The accident took place near a temple in Kinga...

KPMG's South Africa arm to stop offering "non-audit-related services"

Global auditor KPMGs South Africa arm will no longer offer non-audit-related services to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to restore trust in its operations there. KPMG has since 2017 faced criticism over wor...

Erdogan says U.S. supports militants who executed Turkish forces in Iraq

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the United States on Monday of supporting Kurdish militants who Ankara says executed 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, adding that a U.S. statement of condemnation was a a joke.Turkey said on Sund...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021