TN CM says AIADMK will never compromise on its ideology of secularism

Chief Minister K Palaniswami onMonday assured religious minorities of continued support andannounced an increase in the annual number of beneficiaries,from 600 to 1,000 a year, to visit Jerusalem for pilgirimagewith financial assistance from the state government.

Promising to positively consider several representationsof Christians including site for cemetries, Palaniswami, in anapparent reference to his party's alliance with the BJP forAssembly polls likely in April, said electoral tie-ups weredifferent from ideology.

Parties may switch alliance during elections butideology is permanent and there shall absolutely be nocompromise on adhering to AIADMK's ideology of secularism,brotherhood, harmony and not discriminating people, the ChiefMinister asserted.

''Ideology is different from alliance for elections whichcome and go,'' he said addressing a conference of Tamil NaduChristian Democratic Federation here.

''We will not compromise on our ideology. No one born inthe Tamil land need have any apprehensions and our governmentis safeguarding all people and it will continue,'' he said,adding AIADMK leaders visited places of worship belonging toall faiths.

''We don't differentiate anyone. God is one.'' People followed their respective religions and thegovernment would never allow anyone to interfere in mattersof faith, the chief minister said.

''Hence, you (minorities including Christians) need nothave any apprehensions. You have given a representationseeking land for cemetry. I am happy to say that whereverpossible, the land allocation will be made,'' he said.

Announcing an increase in the number of beneficiaries to1,000 from 600 for Jerusalem pilgrimage, he noted that thegovernment had already increased the assistance to Rs 37,000from Rs 20,000 per pilgrim based on the request of theChristian community.

So far, 4,328 Christians have undertaken the pilgrimagewith Rs 8.25 crore financial assistance from the government.

On other requests made by them, he said it wouldbe positively considered and suitable action shall beinitiated expeditiously.

Rather than eyeing votes, the AIADMK had all along beencommitted to the welfare of the people, he said.

''Consider the AIADMK government as yours,'' he said andassured continued support to the minorities.

''In Tamil Nadu, nobody can do anything on the basis ofreligion,'' he said and underlined that the state was theforerunner in maintaining law and order in the country.

Praising Christian educational institutions fortheir services, he said the foundation for Tamil Nadu'sdevelopment in the education sector was laid by Christians.

He also listed several other welfare initiatives like anincrease in allocation of subsidy for renovation of churchesfrom Rs 1 crore to 5 crore.

