Left Menu

Sonowal lays foundation of first skill university of eastern India

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:13 IST
Sonowal lays foundation of first skill university of eastern India
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Monday laid the foundation of the first skilluniversity of eastern India in Darrang district, aimed atimparting training to over 10,000 students in 12 disciplines.

The varsity would be built with a financial outlay ofRs 1,000 crore.

It is expected to be completed by 2026, and will haveunderstandings with countries like Germany, Taiwan, SouthKorea, Israel, Japan, England, he said.

Sonowal said since the present government came topower in 2016, it has taken several decisions to set upinstitutions of repute in different districts of the state.

He said the Act East Policy has created a ''sea ofopportunities for students to prepare themselves to reap thedividends of the world''.

Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship DevelopmentMinister Chandra Mohan Patowary termed the day as historic, asthe process has been initiated for setting up the third skilluniversity in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...

"Excessive" liquor consumption caused death of 4: Minister

Madhya Pradesh Home MinisterNarottam Mishra on Monday said excessive consumption ofalcohol led to the death of four people in Chhatarpurdistrict.Talking to reporters here, Mishra said the deaths werewas not caused by spurious alcohol and li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021