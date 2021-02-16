Death of injured DYFI worker: policeman assaulted by protestors

A policeman was assaulted onMonday allegedly by a section of the people who gathered infront of an SFI office in Kolkata to protest against the deathof a DYFI activist who was injured in police action last week,an official said.

Maidul Islam Midya was injured during a march to thestate secretariat on February 11 by workers of Left partiesand the Congress who clashed with the police. He died in ahospital on Monday.

The policeman, who was on duty near the SFI office,was heckled and assaulted following some heated exchange ofwords with the protesters.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and theDemocratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are the studentand youth wings respectively of the CPI(M).

Steps will be taken against the assaulters, the policeofficer said.

Left activists clashed with the police in centralKolkata's Esplanade area on February 11 as they tried to breakbarricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna,demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)