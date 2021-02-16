Left Menu

Death of injured DYFI worker: policeman assaulted by protestors

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:43 IST
Death of injured DYFI worker: policeman assaulted by protestors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A policeman was assaulted onMonday allegedly by a section of the people who gathered infront of an SFI office in Kolkata to protest against the deathof a DYFI activist who was injured in police action last week,an official said.

Maidul Islam Midya was injured during a march to thestate secretariat on February 11 by workers of Left partiesand the Congress who clashed with the police. He died in ahospital on Monday.

The policeman, who was on duty near the SFI office,was heckled and assaulted following some heated exchange ofwords with the protesters.

The Students Federation of India (SFI) and theDemocratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are the studentand youth wings respectively of the CPI(M).

Steps will be taken against the assaulters, the policeofficer said.

Left activists clashed with the police in centralKolkata's Esplanade area on February 11 as they tried to breakbarricades on their way to state secretariat Nabanna,demanding jobs and industrialisation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to consider making excess vaccines available to other nations after its adults inoculated, official says

The UK will look at making excess doses of coronavirus vaccinations available to other nations after it has vaccinated its adult population, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.My priority is to make sure I vaccinate th...

Soccer-Infantino denies rumours of asking Sheikh to snub female Club World Cup officials

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday shot down reports that he had instructed female referees not to greet a Qatari delegate during the Club World Cup medal ceremony last week and insisted he remained a strong advocate for womens right...

Entertainment News Roundup: Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021