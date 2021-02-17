Gunmen kidnap students in Nigeria's Niger state - state spokesperson

Gunmen kidnap students in Nigeria's Niger state - state spokespersonReuters | Kaduna | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:33 IST
Gunmen attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger state early on Wednesday and carried out a mass abduction, the state governor's spokesperson told Reuters.
The gunmen stormed the Government Science college in Kagara district around 2 a.m., and overwhelmed the school security, abducting some students, local residents said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)