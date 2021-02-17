Left Menu

Nigeria's president dispatches security chiefs to rescue abducted student

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr / Chatham House

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched security chiefs to coordinate rescue operation for students abducted by unidentified gunmen in the northern state of Niger on Wednesday, his spokesman said.

Buhari condemned the school abduction, the spokesman said in a statement, adding that they were yet to ascertain the number of staff and students abducted by the gunmen.

