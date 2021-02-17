Tamilisai Soundararajan handed over Warrant of Appointment on holding additional charge of Puducherry

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge ofPuducherry, was handed over the Warrant of Appointment here onWednesday by an official of the Union Territory.

Krishna Kumar Singh, Spl.Resident Commissioner,Pondicherry, called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and handedover the Warrant of Appointment ''to discharge the duties asthe Lt Governor of Pondicherry,'' a Raj Bhavan press communiquesaid here.

In a surprise development late on Tuesday, theRashtrapati Bhavan announced that Kiran Bedi would cease tohold the office of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Soundararajan has been given the additional chargeof Puducherry until regular arrangements for the office ofLieutenant-Governor are made.PTI SJR BNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)