5,500 smart classrooms in 6 months at govt college: Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI): Karnataka would convert 5,500classrooms in government colleges into smart classrooms inthe next six months, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

The exercise is part of promoting digital learning inhigher education, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds theHigher Education Portfolio, said.

Speaking after launching the newly built gym and theannual cultural activities in the government arts college, hesaid the smart classrooms would be featured with high-speedinternet providing students with the state-of-the-art tabletsand adoptation of integrated learning management system(LMS).

In the next two months, at least 2,500 classrooms ingovernment colleges would be converted into smart classrooms,he said.

The LMS, developed by the state human resource, wouldmake the learning process more accessible with the aid of taband internet facility apart from enabling teachers to trackthe learning level of students, he said.

Speaking about the new National Education Policy (NEP),Narayan said it would be implemented from the next academicyear.

He added that the NEP would give students the freedom ofselection of curriculum and choice of subjects in the pursuitof learning.

