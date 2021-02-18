Left Menu

5,500 smart classrooms in 6 months at govt college: Deputy CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:39 IST
5,500 smart classrooms in 6 months at govt college: Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI): Karnataka would convert 5,500classrooms in government colleges into smart classrooms inthe next six months, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

The exercise is part of promoting digital learning inhigher education, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds theHigher Education Portfolio, said.

Speaking after launching the newly built gym and theannual cultural activities in the government arts college, hesaid the smart classrooms would be featured with high-speedinternet providing students with the state-of-the-art tabletsand adoptation of integrated learning management system(LMS).

In the next two months, at least 2,500 classrooms ingovernment colleges would be converted into smart classrooms,he said.

The LMS, developed by the state human resource, wouldmake the learning process more accessible with the aid of taband internet facility apart from enabling teachers to trackthe learning level of students, he said.

Speaking about the new National Education Policy (NEP),Narayan said it would be implemented from the next academicyear.

He added that the NEP would give students the freedom ofselection of curriculum and choice of subjects in the pursuitof learning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's MailOnline says: We're astonished by Facebook move, hope Australia stands firm

MailOnline, one of worlds most popular news websites, said on Thursday that it was astonished by Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia and that it hoped politicians there stood firm.So much for Facebooks commitment to free ...

Weekend lockdown in Amravati district to curb COVID-19 cases

In view of the rising COVID-19cases, the district administration on Thursday announced aweekend lockdown in Amravati, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am onMonday, a period during which markets and other establishmentswill remain shut.However, es...

QUOTES-UK lawmaker Knight: 'bully' Facebook must back off or face stern action

Facebooks move to block all media content in Australia is a staggeringly irresponsible attempt to bully a democracy and will stiffen the resolve of legislators across the world to get tough with the technology giants, a senior British lawma...

US reporter held by al-Qaida-linked group in Syria released

An American journalist, living in northwestern Syria for nearly a decade, has been released, six months after he was captured by an al-Qaida-linked militant group, Syrian opposition media reported.Bilal Abdul Kareem, a native of Mount Verno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021