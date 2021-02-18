Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:13 IST
J-K admin working for development, growth of industries and businesses: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the administration is working on a mission mode for the development of industries and businesses in the union territory as he called upon educational institutions to prepare skilled human capital in growth potential sectors.

He also asked the educational institutions to complement the administration's efforts in identifying the core strengths of the demography for developing the emerging skill sets to fill the skill gap as per the demand.

The Lt governor also advised the students to understand human behaviour and people's attitudes and bring about necessary changes in order to serve the society at large. ''The academic leadership of all the institutions in Jammu and Kashmir should prepare skilled human capital in all major growth potential sectors...,'' Sinha said. ''The J-K administration is working on mission mode for development and growth of industries and businesses in the UT. There is a gap between what industries require and what we are producing, and there is an urgent need to bridge this gap,'' Sinha said.

Addressing the convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, through the virtual mode from Raj Bhavan here, the Lt governor said the investment in human capital, especially in professional institutions, and development of basic skills has to be developed.

''In the coming days, with right intent and execution of reformative measures, we can meet the huge amount of vacancies that we need in manufacturing, services, electricity sector, food processing, IT-enabled services,'' he said.

''The biggest danger from unemployment is that of underemployment and all of us, be it institutions, companies or government, have to work together on this.

''The biggest reason for this is skill gaps and to fill the gap, the whole method will have to be rebooted and reinvented,'' he said.

Congratulating the students who received their degrees, Sinha said they have to understand that invention of technology alone is not enough.

There is a need for collaborative efforts, and engineering, design and management will have to work together so that the aspirations of society, nation and the world can be fulfilled, he added.

''As a student of engineering, I believe that technical education is the initiation of comprehensive development of society, through which the youth can become the engine of a country's growth,'' he said. PTI TAS MIJ KJ

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

