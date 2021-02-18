Left Menu

Maharashtra: 10-day lockdown in Yavatmal district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:34 IST
Concerned by growing number ofcoronavirus cases, the administration in eastern Maharashtra'sYavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursdaynight.

Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announcedin Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm onSaturday to 7 am on Monday.

Yavatmal Collector M D Singh said the number ofcoronavirus cases in the district was increasing sinceFebruary 1, and the district has 606 active cases as ofWednesday.

Almost 80 to 90 percent of new cases were beingreported from Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad cities, hesaid.

''We have decided to conduct around 500 tests per dayin Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad municipal corporations.

Today we are ordering lockdown in Yavatmal district tillFebruary 28,'' Singh said.

Schools, colleges, coaching classes will remain closedand no religious functions will be allowed during this period,while only 50 persons will be allowed at weddings, he added.

Official sources had said earlier that the Maharashtragovernment may impose a stricter lockdown in Yavatmal,Amravati and Akola cities of Vidarbha region in viewof the COVID-19 situation there.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy AjitPawar discussed the issue on Thursday morning, they said.

The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases onWednesday, the highest one-day count this year.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

