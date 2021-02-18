Arunachal Pradesh govt to strengthen APSSB for efficient recruitment process: CM

Chief Minister Pema Khandu onThursday said, his government will provide all support tostrengthen the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)for an efficient recruitment process.

With a robust recruitment system in place, the stategovernment can hope to have a well motivated workforcepassionate enough to work for the development of the state,Khandu said.

The requirement of the board in terms of manpower andother facilities will be given priority, the chief ministersaid while chairing an APSSB meeting.

''APSSB is the biggest reform of the state governmenttowards transparency and meritocracy. It is among the fewboards in the country leading in proactive disclosure ofinformation in public domain, enabling candidates to accessinformation without the need to file RTI,'' Khandu said.

The APSSB is the pet project of the chief minister whohad said that illegal appointments in the state would becurbed by it.

However, the board itself was embroiled in thecash-for-job scam and the Arunachal Pradesh police specialinvestigation cell (SIC) had registered two separate casesrelated to the APSSB scam for the appointment of upper andlower division clerks in February last year.

Several persons were arrested and a senior officialwas suspended in this connection.

The APSSB was established in 2018 for conductingexaminations and selection of candidates for appointments tothe subordinate services or Group C posts of the stategovernment.

The chief minister prioritised on publishing theannual calendar of examinations, which would enable thecompletion of the entire recruitment process, starting fromreceiving of requisition to publishing of results within aspan of one year, an official communiqu said.

''This will make the candidates aware of theexamination schedule in advance,'' he said.

