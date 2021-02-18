Left Menu

India provides grant assistance for reconstruction of school in Nepal

Of the six schools, four are located in Kathmandu district, while two are in Kavre district.The Indian government has committed a total grant of USD 250 million for reconstruction projects in the education, health, cultural heritage and housing sectors.For the education sector, India has committed a grant of USD 50 million. Under this, 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake are being reconstructed in 8 districts of Nepal, including Gorkha and Nuwakot.

India provides grant assistance for reconstruction of school in Nepal
India has provided grant assistance of Rs 266 million for the reconstruction of a secondary school here which began on Thursday.

The three-floor building of Sri Kanti Bhairav Secondary School will have 30 class rooms, library and lab/practical rooms, sanitation facilities and also furniture.

The ground breaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the school was held on Thursday. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, will provide technical hand-holding for construction of these schools.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Embassy and Central Level Project Implementation Unit of National Reconstruction Authority was also signed for construction of six secondary schools at a total cost of NR 518 million. Of the six schools, four are located in Kathmandu district, while two are in Kavre district.

The Indian government has committed a total grant of USD 250 million for reconstruction projects in the education, health, cultural heritage and housing sectors.

For the education sector, India has committed a grant of USD 50 million. Under this, 71 educational institutions damaged during the 2015 earthquake are being reconstructed in 8 districts of Nepal, including Gorkha and Nuwakot.

