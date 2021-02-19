Left Menu

Over 400 Delhi Police personnel placed under suspension in 2020: Data

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Friday said over 400 of its personnel were placed under suspension and another 1,325 were punished for misconduct in 2020.

Taking disciplinary action against police personnel for their alleged practices and misconduct, 250 vigilance inquiries were also conducted last year, the police said.

According to data released by the police here, of the 250 vigilance inquiries, allegations in 49 inquiries were proved against 115 police officials and disciplinary action were taken against them.

It stated that 420 police personnel were placed under suspension and 561 departmental inquiries were initiated against 707 of its personnel of which 525 were disposed off.

It further added that 1,325 policemen were punished.

