Modi invokes Tagore's world view, asks Visva Bharati to help

PTI | Santiniketan | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:15 IST
Prime MinisterNarendra Modi Friday extolled the world view of poet-philosopher Rabindranath Tagore and asked Visva-Bharatistudents to help farmers and artisans of nearby villages findglobal markets.

He urged the students of the prestigious university toput ''nation first'' and see how their decisions enable them tomove towards solutions to problems.

Modi said Guru Rabindranath Tagore had not envisionedthe university as a typical educational institution but onethat will help Indian culture realise its full potentialglobally.

Addressing online the convocation of Visva Bharatiuniversity that was launched by Nobel laureate Tagore in 1921and designated the first central university in 1951, Modi saidknowledge was not a ''still and static but a dynamic concept''.

He asked the institution's students to prepare a 25-point vision document for the next 25 years that will lead alleducation establishments in the country to emulate it andenhance India's image globally.

''A starting point could be that the students undermentorship of teachers of this inspirational institution beginhelping farmers, artisans living in villages nearby to findglobal markets for their products. That will be a step towardsbuilding an 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Bharat,'' he said.

He said West Bengal can become an example of how unitycan boost national growth and progress.

''Bengal is an inspiration for Ek Bharat-ShreshthBharat campaign. Visva Bharati will play a big role in the21st-century knowledge economy, taking Indian knowledge andidentity to every corner of the world. Students should preparea vision document for the next 25 years about the 25 biggestgoals of Visva Bharati in 2047,'' he said.

He told the gathering that with knowledge comesresponsibility and the knowledge attained by the students wasnot theirs alone but a legacy for future generations.

''Your knowledge is not only yours but society's... itis the heritage of the country. Your knowledge and skill canmake a nation proud or push society into the darkness ofslander and ruin,'' he said.

Modi said some highly educated and skilled people werespreading terror and violence in the world, while others weretoiling day and night to free people from a global epidemiclike COVID-19.

''It is not about ideology but the mindset, whether itis positive or negative,'' he said.

Modi said it was for the students to decide whetherthey wanted to be part of the problem or solution, and askedthem not to be afraid of taking risks.

''If your intentions are clear and your loyalty is to'Ma Bharati' (Mother India) every decision of yours will takeyou towards finding a solution. If you adopt a nation-firstapproach then you will find a solution to every problem andcrisis. It's for you to decide whether you want to be a partof the problem or solution.

''You may not get the results you thought you willafter you had taken a decision, but you should not be afraidof making a decision,'' he said.

Modi said as long as the youth has the passion toinnovate, take risks and move forward, he has no reason toworry about the country's future.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

