Delhi Police releases photos of 20 more people in connection with R-Day violence at Red Fort

The Delhi Police on Saturday released the photographs of 20 people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out at the Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade, officials said.

Police said they are scanning the videos and releasing the pictures of people from them.

Advertisement

''We have released the pictures and the process of identification (of the people) has been started,'' a senior police officer said.

Earlier, police had released 200 photographs of people in connection with the Red Fort violence. Thousands of protesters had clashed with the police during the tractor parade called by farmer unions on January 26 to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts. The farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Centre's three new agri laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)