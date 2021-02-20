Left Menu

Guj RS bypolls: BJP candidates set to be elected unopposed

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:20 IST
Guj RS bypolls: BJP candidates set to be elected unopposed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BJP candidates Ram Mokariyaand Dinesh Anavadiya are set to get elected unopposed to theRajya Sabha from Gujarat with two dummy candidateswithdrawing their nominations on Saturday.

The opposition Congress has not fielded any candidatefor the byelections scheduled for March 1.

Returning officer C B Pandya said two dummy candidatesfrom the BJP -- Rajnikant Patel and Kirit Solanki -- withdrewtheir nominations on Saturday.

Mokariya and Anavadiya will be declared winners after3 pm on Monday, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations,he said.

The byelections were necessitated by the demise ofCongress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj lastyear.

With the byelection for two seats being heldseparately, the Congress, having 65 MLAs in the 182-memberGujarat Assembly, decided not to field any candidate as it sawno chance of winning any seat. The BJP has 111 MLAs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...

BJP hopes 'Metroman' Sreedharan joining party will help it make electoral inroads in Kerala assembly polls

MetromanE Sreedharans decision to join the BJP has given a boost tothe saffrons hopes to make huge electoral inroads in Kerala,one of the toughest political terrains for the party, in theAssembly polls likely to be held in April.But the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021