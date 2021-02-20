Guj RS bypolls: BJP candidates set to be elected unopposed

BJP candidates Ram Mokariyaand Dinesh Anavadiya are set to get elected unopposed to theRajya Sabha from Gujarat with two dummy candidateswithdrawing their nominations on Saturday.

The opposition Congress has not fielded any candidatefor the byelections scheduled for March 1.

Returning officer C B Pandya said two dummy candidatesfrom the BJP -- Rajnikant Patel and Kirit Solanki -- withdrewtheir nominations on Saturday.

Mokariya and Anavadiya will be declared winners after3 pm on Monday, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations,he said.

The byelections were necessitated by the demise ofCongress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj lastyear.

With the byelection for two seats being heldseparately, the Congress, having 65 MLAs in the 182-memberGujarat Assembly, decided not to field any candidate as it sawno chance of winning any seat. The BJP has 111 MLAs.

