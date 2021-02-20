HCL to select 500 students for early career programme in northeast

HCL Technologies will select atleast 500 students from Assam and other northeastern statesfor its early career programme, Techbee, to train them forIT-related jobs, an official said on Saturday.

Students, who have completed Class XII in 2019 and2020 or appearing for 12th standard exams in 2021 withmathematics or business mathematics, are eligible to appearfor an entrance test for the work-integrated higher educationprogramme, the company's corporate vice president SrimathiShivashankar told reporters here.

The initiative contributes to the ''Skill India''mission of the government, she said.

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an onlinecareer aptitude test, and those who clear the exam would beinvited for an interview, after which HCL will issue offerletters to selected students, the official said.

The programme prepares students technically andprofessionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidatesundergo extensive 12-month training to become softwareengineers, Shivashankar said.

HCL started this initiative in 2016 to hire studentsand enable them to achieve financial independence at the startof their career. So far, over 3,000 students have completedthe TechBee programme.

After successful completion of the one-year trainingprogramme, students earn a salary in the range between Rs 1.70lakh and 2.20 lakh per annum, depending on the job roles likesoftware engineer, infrastructure management, design engineeror digital process associates, the official said.

Enrolled students will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 permonth, she said.

While working at HCL, students can enrol in highereducation programmes offered by institutions like BITS Pilaniand SASTRA University.

The fee for the training programme is Rs 2,00,000,excluding taxes.

During training, students who score 90 per cent andabove get a full fee waiver and those who score 80 per centand above get a 50 per cent waiver of the programme fee,Shivashankar added.

