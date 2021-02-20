Left Menu

HCL to select 500 students for early career programme in northeast

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:57 IST
HCL to select 500 students for early career programme in northeast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HCL Technologies will select atleast 500 students from Assam and other northeastern statesfor its early career programme, Techbee, to train them forIT-related jobs, an official said on Saturday.

Students, who have completed Class XII in 2019 and2020 or appearing for 12th standard exams in 2021 withmathematics or business mathematics, are eligible to appearfor an entrance test for the work-integrated higher educationprogramme, the company's corporate vice president SrimathiShivashankar told reporters here.

The initiative contributes to the ''Skill India''mission of the government, she said.

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an onlinecareer aptitude test, and those who clear the exam would beinvited for an interview, after which HCL will issue offerletters to selected students, the official said.

The programme prepares students technically andprofessionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidatesundergo extensive 12-month training to become softwareengineers, Shivashankar said.

HCL started this initiative in 2016 to hire studentsand enable them to achieve financial independence at the startof their career. So far, over 3,000 students have completedthe TechBee programme.

After successful completion of the one-year trainingprogramme, students earn a salary in the range between Rs 1.70lakh and 2.20 lakh per annum, depending on the job roles likesoftware engineer, infrastructure management, design engineeror digital process associates, the official said.

Enrolled students will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 permonth, she said.

While working at HCL, students can enrol in highereducation programmes offered by institutions like BITS Pilaniand SASTRA University.

The fee for the training programme is Rs 2,00,000,excluding taxes.

During training, students who score 90 per cent andabove get a full fee waiver and those who score 80 per centand above get a 50 per cent waiver of the programme fee,Shivashankar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...

BJP hopes 'Metroman' Sreedharan joining party will help it make electoral inroads in Kerala assembly polls

MetromanE Sreedharans decision to join the BJP has given a boost tothe saffrons hopes to make huge electoral inroads in Kerala,one of the toughest political terrains for the party, in theAssembly polls likely to be held in April.But the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021