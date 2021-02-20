Classroom shootout: Injured student dies at Delhi hospital

Classroom shootout: Injured student dies at Delhi hospitalPTI | Jhansi | Updated: 20-02-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 23:09 IST
A final-year postgraduate student who was injured in a Bundelkhand college classroom shootout succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on Saturday. Manthan Singh Sengar had on Friday shot at his classmate Hukmendra Gurjar (22), injuring him critically, before killing another classmate, Kritika Tripathi (20), SSP Jhansi Dinesh Kumar said.
Gurjar was sent to a Delhi hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday, the SSP said.
The accused has been sent to judicial custody, the SSP said.
Speaking on the incident, the SSP said all three were friends but recently some differences had cropped up between Kritika and Manthan, for which he held Hukmendra responsible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi govt declares 6 hospitals completely 'Non-COVID'
Security upped at Delhi borders as farmers set to hold 'chakka jam'
Chakka jam: Around 50,000 police, paramilitary forces deployed in Delhi-NCR
Security upped at Delhi borders as farmers set to hold 'chakka jam'
Security tightened in Delhi in wake of 'chakka jam' call by farmer unions