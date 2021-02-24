Left Menu

Sydney zoo's first baby koala in more than a year makes public debut

The first koala joey born in more than a year at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has finally emerged from his mother's pouch, zoo officials said on Wednesday. Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old, and is mum Willow's fifth joey.

Reuters | Sydney City | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 08:40 IST
Sydney zoo's first baby koala in more than a year makes public debut
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The first koala joey born in more than a year at Sydney's Taronga Zoo has finally emerged from his mother's pouch, zoo officials said on Wednesday.

Baby Humphrey is estimated to be around eight months old and is mum Willow's fifth joey. The zoo's Senior Koala Keeper, Laura Jones, said Humphrey is doing well, "already beginning to attempt to eat eucalyptus leaves and is hanging on really tight to mum's back".

Koala joeys typically stay in their mother's pouch for up to six months, before emerging and attaching themselves to their mother's back. Zoo visitors will be able to see Humphrey in person at Taronga's brand new Koala Encounter facility. For a chance to see him climb back into his mum's pouch, they'll need to hurry: within a few short months, he'll be too big to fit back in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed, set afire by husband in Hamirpur

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed and set afire by her husband in Uttar Pradeshs Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.Shakuntala was missing since Saturday and her husband, Ram Swarup, had informed her brother that she had fle...

Nepalese youth arrested with narcotics worth over Rs one crore: UP police

Bahraich UP, Feb 24 PTI A Nepalese youth was arrested for allegedly smuggling narcotics with a street value of over Rs one crore, police said on Wednesday.A joint team of the local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal SSB arrested the youth,...

Officials: Engine explosion, fire kill 10 Afghan civilians

A minivan carrying civilians caught fire Wednesday after its engine exploded in southern Afghanistan killing 10 family members, including three children, an official said.Southern Urozgan provincial police spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahel said th...

I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.95 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.93 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 69,653 crore have been issued to over 1.90 crore taxp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021