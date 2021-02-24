Left Menu

Minor girl gangraped in UP

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:39 IST
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and stabbed in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the girl, a student of class 10, was returning from her school on a bicycle and four people dragged her into a farm and allegedly raped her. She was also stabbed with a knife when she offered resistance, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection against one Khanderu and three unknown persons, the SP said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Pandey said that there is an old dispute between the girl's family and the named accused and an investigation is underway.

Further action will be taken based on the facts of the medical examination, the SP added.

