Left Menu

Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the kidnapping of 317 students from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria and prayed for the girls quick release.Addressing the public in St. Peters Square, Francis said he was adding his voice to others including Nigerias bishop in condemning what he described as the vile abduction of the girls.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:52 IST
Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students

Pope Francis on Sunday decried the kidnapping of 317 students from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria and prayed for the girls' quick release.

Addressing the public in St. Peter's Square, Francis said he was adding his voice to others including Nigeria's bishop in condemning what he described as “the vile abduction” of the girls. Police on Friday in Nigeria said gunmen had abducted the students from their boarding school. Several large groups of armed men operate in the area and are known to kidnap for ransom money and the release of their jailed cohorts. “I pray for these girls, so that they may return home soon,'' the pope said. ”I am close to their families and to them,'' Francis said, asking people to join him in prayer.

A resident of the area said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from interfering with the mass abduction.

On Saturday, authorities in Nigeria announced that nearly 40 students, teachers and relatives abducted on Feb. 17 from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021