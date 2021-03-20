Left Menu

Government Medical Colleges in J-K to start new PG courses

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:07 IST
Government Medical Colleges in J-K to start new PG courses

Signifying a major achievement for the healthcare department, new Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Jammu and Kashmir have been accredited for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in various departments, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

With this, the accredited institutions would get two PG candidates in the certified stream every year, the spokesman said.

Till now, 30 Super Specialty and Broad Specialty courses have been approved by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) which are likely to give 58 seats to the Union Territory.

In new GMCs, the spokesman said two seats have been granted by the NBE to GMC-Doda in the department of Anesthesia, GMC-Kathua has been granted two seats in the department of Community Medicine and two seats in Pediatrics, while two seats have been granted to GMC-Anantnag in the department of Dermatology, and provisional accreditation has been granted to GMC-Rajouri in the department of Orthopedics.

Additionally, GMC-Jammu has also been granted accreditation in Hospital Administration and Psychiatry departments, the spokesman said.

He said the GMC-Srinagar has been granted accreditation in DrNB Neuro-Surgery and SKIMS Srinagar in Anatomy and Physiology departments and two seats have been approved in each of these accredited departments.

The DNB courses have been introduced in the district hospitals and new GMCs besides old GMCs and SKIMS in order to strengthen the institutions, decongest the GMCs and to address the shortage of specialists in the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

In March 2020, the District Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu became the first hospital in Union Territory to get six seats for DNB courses in the department of Medicine and Anesthesiology.

A total of 42 seats were granted to the institutions of Jammu and Kashmir and 21 candidates have already joined the various accredited streams, he said.

Under the dynamic leadership and concerted efforts of the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Duloo and Mission Director, NHM, J&K, Choudhary Mohammed Yasin, eight district hospitals and all GMCs and SKIMS had applied for DNB courses to the NBE.

''A total 129 applications were submitted by the institutions, out of which 23 applications of old GMCs/SKIMS, five applications of new GMCs and two applications of District Hospitals have been approved by NBE and a total of 58 seats have been granted to the accredited departments consequent to the concerted efforts and hard work of teams of the institutions,'' the spokesman said.

Moreover, he said 28 more departments of District Hospitals and GMCs have been assessed by the NBE and their accreditation is awaited.

For meeting the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) norms in DNB districts, NHM J&K has got additional sanction of staff nurses for DNB institutions and currently 42 additional nurses have also been provided to each district hospital implementing DNB programme, the spokesman said.

He said additional beds along with the accessories and monitors have been provided to these hospitals by NHM.

The Centre has also approved establishment of eight-bedded Hybrid ICU in each DNB district hospital, the spokesman said. He said these measures are expected to drastically improve the health care services in the far-flung districts and would improve the services in the tertiary care institutions as well.

''This is also expected to markedly bring down the referral from the far flung districts to the already overburdened tertiary care institutes of the Union Territory,” the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

