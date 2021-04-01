Left Menu

NSUI condemns ICAI for cancelling result of students who protested against it

The National Students Union of India NSUI Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI over its decision to first withhold and then cancel the results of students who protested against the body.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) over its decision to first withhold and then cancel the results of students who protested against the body. Condemning the ICAI's ''draconian and injudicious'' decision, the NSUI in a statement said that it ''stands strongly with the students and their rights''.

NSUI national secretary Avinash Yadav said the ICAI was behaving like a ''dictator'', and it was ''unfortunate'' to see the body's ''irresponsible behaviour'' towards the ''students in crisis''.

''ICAI is behaving like dictator, in high time of pandemic, protests, cyclone, Bharat bandh, students appeared in exams physically, even though they were reluctant, and raised their concerns about ill preparedness of ICAI regarding exam and evaluation process. ''Is the sudden cancellation of exam and keeping result withheld revenge against dissenting voices of students?" Yadav said.

Another NSUI member Harsh Bisaria said this move by ICAI was a repetition of the ICAI's ''dictatorial attitude'' that came to the fore when it pushed students to take exams despite the threat of COVID-19.

''The ICAI has shown same dictatorial attitude in November last year when they pushed students to take exams amidst corona without any preparation from their own side,'' he said.

