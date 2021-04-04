Ashok Soota announces non-profit entity exclusively for medical research

Happiest Minds Technologies chief Ashok Soota on Sunday announced creation of a non-profit private entity exclusively for medical research called SKAN, claimed to be the first in the sector and committed Rs 200 crore investment for it.

He said projects for research under Scientific Knowledge of Ageing and Neurological Ailments (SKAN) would be done through reputed partners and directly in-house In a statement, he said the strategic partner for Neurological research is the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) at Indian Institute Science, Bengaluru (IISc).

''CBR is putting together a consortium to handle the first project on Parkinsons' disease.

The strategic partner for Ageing is the upcoming St.

Johns Geriatric Centre (SJGC), to be located on the St Johns Hospital campus,'' he said.

Announcing a fund commitment of Rs 200 Crore for SKAN, Soota said Rs 100 crore will be earmarked for partners such as St Johns, Centre for Brain Research (CBR), IIT-Roorkee, NIMHANS, and any new partners which may be added.

An amount of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for investments in SKAN and direct projects within SKAN, he added.

