Need uniform approach to fight second wave of COVID-19 in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Welcoming the decision to shut down schools in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Sunday called for a uniform approach to fight the second wave of the virus in the union territory.

Abdullah, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state, said while shutting schools in Jammu and Kashmir was the right thing to do, letting crowds assemble at Tulip Garden was too stark a contrast to be ignored.

He was referring to a six-day festival at the garden which began on Saturday. ''Shutting schools up to class 9 in Kashmir for a couple of weeks is the right thing to do but the contrast with the hands-off approach to the crowds of visitors at the tulip garden is too stark to be ignored. A well considered uniform strategy is needed for the 2nd wave of COVID,'' he wrote on Twitter. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered the closure of schools from Monday in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases.

While classes up to 9th grade were shut for two weeks, classes from 10 to 12 were suspended for a week.

